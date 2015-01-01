Abstract

The vigorous development of the construction industry has also brought unprecedented safety risks. The wearing of safety helmets at the construction site can effectively reduce casualties. As a result, this paper suggests employing a deep learning-based approach for the real-time detection of safety helmet usage among construction workers. Based on the selected YOLOv5s network through experiments, this paper analyzes its training results. Considering its poor detection effect on small objects and occluded objects. Therefore, multiple attention mechanisms are used to improve the YOLOv5s network, the feature pyramid network is improved into a BiFPN bidirectional feature pyramid network, and the post-processing method NMS is improved into Soft-NMS. Based on the above-improved method, the loss function is improved to enhance the convergence speed of the model and improve the detection speed. We propose a network model called BiFEL-YOLOv5s, which combines the BiFPN network and Focal-EIoU Loss to improve YOLOv5s. The average precision of the model is increased by 0.9% the recall rate is increased by 2.8%, and the detection speed of the model does not decrease too much. It is better suited for real-time safety helmet object detection, addressing the requirements of helmet detection across various work scenarios.

Language: en