|
Citation
|
Askari MS, Belsky DW, Olfson M, Mojtabai R, Breslau J, Keyes KM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38528215
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Household economic adversity during adolescence is hypothesized to be a risk factor for poor mental health later in life. To test this hypothesis, we conducted a quasi-experimental analysis of an economic shock, the Great Recession of 2007-2009. We tested if going through adolescence during the Great Recession was associated with increased risk of major depressive episodes (MDE) and mental health treatment in young adulthood with potential moderation by household poverty to explore differences by economic adversity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Economic recessions; Household poverty; Mental health; Social epidemiology