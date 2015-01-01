|
Citation
|
Shen Y, Chen D, Guo J, Zheng Y, Zhang J, Zhan S, You J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38529888
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Adolescent suicidal ideation (SI) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) are crucial public health issues, yet their co-developmental trajectories during early adolescence and their associations with predictors and outcomes are unclear. This study aimed to (a) identify heterogeneous co-developmental trajectories of SI and NSSI, (b) explore associations between transdiagnostic predictors and trajectories, and (c) assess suicide attempt risk across trajectories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; latent class growth models; non‐suicidal self‐injury; suicidal attempts; suicidal ideation