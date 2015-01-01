Abstract

Green pit vipers are one of the most widely distributed group of venomous snakes in south-east Asia. In Indian, green pit vipers are found in the Northern and North-eastern states spreading across eastern and central India and one of the lesser studied venoms. High morphological similarity among them has been a long-established challenge for species identification, however, a total of six species of Indian green pit viper belonging to genus Trimeresurus, Popeia and Viridovipera has been reported from North-east India. Biochemical and biological studies have revealed that venom exhibits substantial variation in protein expression level along with functional variability. The symptoms of envenomation are painful swelling at bite site, bleeding, necrosis along with systemic toxicity such as prolonged coagulopathy. Clinical data of green pit viper envenomated patients from Demow community health centre, Assam advocated against the use of Indian polyvalent antivenom pressing the need for a suitable antivenom for the treatment of green pit viper envenomation. To design effective and specific antivenom for green pit vipers, unveiling the proteome profile of these snakes is needed. In this study, a comparative venomic of green pit vipers of Northern and North-eastern India, their clinical manifestation as well as treatment protocol has been reviewed.

