SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thakur S, Giri S, Lalremsenga HT, Doley R. Toxicon 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.toxicon.2024.107689

PMID

38531479

Abstract

Green pit vipers are one of the most widely distributed group of venomous snakes in south-east Asia. In Indian, green pit vipers are found in the Northern and North-eastern states spreading across eastern and central India and one of the lesser studied venoms. High morphological similarity among them has been a long-established challenge for species identification, however, a total of six species of Indian green pit viper belonging to genus Trimeresurus, Popeia and Viridovipera has been reported from North-east India. Biochemical and biological studies have revealed that venom exhibits substantial variation in protein expression level along with functional variability. The symptoms of envenomation are painful swelling at bite site, bleeding, necrosis along with systemic toxicity such as prolonged coagulopathy. Clinical data of green pit viper envenomated patients from Demow community health centre, Assam advocated against the use of Indian polyvalent antivenom pressing the need for a suitable antivenom for the treatment of green pit viper envenomation. To design effective and specific antivenom for green pit vipers, unveiling the proteome profile of these snakes is needed. In this study, a comparative venomic of green pit vipers of Northern and North-eastern India, their clinical manifestation as well as treatment protocol has been reviewed.


Language: en

Keywords

Antivenom; Envenomation; Green pit vipers; Trimeresurus; Variation; Venom composition

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print