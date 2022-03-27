Abstract

BACKGROUND: Both the International Mission for Prognosis and Analysis of Clinical Trials (IMPACT) and the Corticosteroid randomization after significant head injury (CRASH) models are globally acknowledged prognostic algorithms for assessing traumatic brain injury (TBI) outcomes. The aim of this study is to externalize the validation process and juxtapose the prognostic accuracy of the CRASH and IMPACT models in moderate-to-severe TBI patients in the Chinese population.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study encompassing a cohort of 340 adult TBI patients (aged > 18 years), presenting with Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores ranging from 3 to 12. The data were accrued over 2 years (2020-2022). The primary endpoints were 14-day mortality rates and 6-month Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) scores. Analytical metrics, including the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for discrimination and the Brier score for predictive precision were employed to quantitatively evaluate the model performance.



RESULTS: Mortality rates at the 14-day and 6-month intervals, as well as the 6-month unfavorable GOS outcomes, were established to be 22.06, 40.29, and 65.59%, respectively. The IMPACT models had area under the curves (AUCs) of 0.873, 0.912, and 0.927 for the 6-month unfavorable GOS outcomes, with respective Brier scores of 0.14, 0.12, and 0.11. On the other hand, the AUCs associated with the six-month mortality were 0.883, 0.909, and 0.912, and the corresponding Brier scores were 0.15, 0.14, and 0.13, respectively. The CRASH models exhibited AUCs of 0.862 and 0.878 for the 6-month adverse outcomes, with uniform Brier scores of 0.18. The 14-day mortality rates had AUCs of 0.867 and 0.87, and corresponding Brier scores of 0.21 and 0.22, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Both the CRASH and IMPACT algorithms offer reliable prognostic estimations for patients suffering from craniocerebral injuries. However, compared to the CRASH model, the IMPACT model has superior predictive accuracy, albeit at the cost of increased computational intricacy.

