Abstract

Economic empowerment (EE) services promote survivors' economic stability and well-being. A target for intervention and prevention, then, is to offer more effective EE services. The study purpose was to develop a clearer picture of what EE services agencies offer, and how prepared staff are to provide these services. We collected data from 154 providers. Survivors most requested, and agencies most frequently provided, housing services. EE services offered did not differ by agency location, staff size, or number of clients. Providers' confidence was greater if they completed high school; their agency offered more EE services; and they completed voluntary training.

