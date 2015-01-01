SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chronister KM, Kumar N, Mendoza MM, Goodman LA. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241239939

PMID

38528764

Abstract

Economic empowerment (EE) services promote survivors' economic stability and well-being. A target for intervention and prevention, then, is to offer more effective EE services. The study purpose was to develop a clearer picture of what EE services agencies offer, and how prepared staff are to provide these services. We collected data from 154 providers. Survivors most requested, and agencies most frequently provided, housing services. EE services offered did not differ by agency location, staff size, or number of clients. Providers' confidence was greater if they completed high school; their agency offered more EE services; and they completed voluntary training.


Language: en

Keywords

career; economic empowerment; intimate partner abuse; social services; work

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print