Abstract

In this paper, the biodynamic responses exposed to human seated posture were investigated by developing a biodynamic model based on anthropometric data for various Indian male subjects. Four degrees of freedom model for the human seating posture was constructed to extract the different biodynamic responses at several low-frequency vibrations. The male subjects were categorised by age and body weight. A total of nine different categories were identified for the examination. The impact of body mass, age, stiffness, and damping coefficient of the body segments was analysed using MATLAB-based code. The biodynamic responses of seated posture have been measured in terms of seat-to-head transmissibility (STHT), driving point impedance (DPMI), and apparent mass (AM). The present work will help to predict the biodynamic responses of the seated human body under various vertical excitations. The results of the current work show that the proposed approach was very much effective and reliable for designing a seated posture ergonomically.



Keywords: seating posture; four DOF; human vibration; DPMI; STHT; AM; anthropometric; biodynamic.

