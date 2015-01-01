Abstract

The current study addressed whether and why college students express concern about on-campus gun violence, based on comparisons of multivariate logistic regression models of college men and women. Data collected by the ACHA-NCHA III during the spring of 2020 from 8,950 undergraduate students at 13 four-year U.S. colleges and universities were analyzed.



RESULTS indicated that concern about on-campus gun violence differed significantly for men and women, and that indicators of potential exposure to campus gun violence, physical vulnerability, perceptions of safety, prior interpersonal violent victimization, and social integration all exhibited gendered effects. Research implications and suggestions for further research are discussed.

