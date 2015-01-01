|
Citation
|
Reyns BW, Fisher BS, Sloan III JJ. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(2): 232-255.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study addressed whether and why college students express concern about on-campus gun violence, based on comparisons of multivariate logistic regression models of college men and women. Data collected by the ACHA-NCHA III during the spring of 2020 from 8,950 undergraduate students at 13 four-year U.S. colleges and universities were analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
campus safety; college students; concealed carry; concern about gun violence; Gun violence