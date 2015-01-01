SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lovell RE, McGuire M, Lorincz-Comi N, Overman L, Dover T, Sabo D, Flannery DJ. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(2): 348-370.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15564886.2022.2100544

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Within a routine activity framework, we explore walking-waiting sexual assaults - committed by strangers when victims were outdoors and did not consensually leave the scene. With data from untested sexual assault kits spanning decades in one urban jurisdiction, we found these were common (a fourth of the sample) with a distinct offending pattern. African American women were identified as the most frequent "targets" due to the use of certain public spaces that appear to lack "capable guardianship." "Motivated offenders" were often serial sexual offenders but not exclusively tied to walking-waiting sexual assaults.

FINDINGS improve our understanding of the intersection of stranger and outdoor sexual assaults. Implications and future directions discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

outdoor; rape; rape kit; serial sex offender; sexual assault kit; sexual offending; stranger; Walking waiting sexual assault

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print