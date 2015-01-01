Abstract

In the realm of autonomous driving, ensuring a secure halt is imperative across diverse scenarios, ranging from routine stops at traffic lights to critical situations involving detected system boundaries of crucial modules. This article presents a novel methodology for swiftly calculating safe stop trajectories. We utilize a clustering method to categorize lane shapes to assign encountered traffic situations at runtime to a set of precomputed resources. Among these resources, there are precalculated halt trajectories along representative lane centers that serve as parametrizations of the optimal control problem. At runtime, the current road settings are identified, and the respective precomputed trajectory is selected and then adjusted to fit the present situation. Here, the perceived lane center is considered a change in the parameters of the optimal control problem. Thus, techniques based on parametric sensitivity analysis can be employed, such as the low-cost feasibility correction. This approach covers a substantial number of lane shapes and exhibits a similar solution quality as a re-optimization to generate a trajectory while demanding only a fraction of the computation time.

Language: en