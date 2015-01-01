Abstract

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication has played a pivotal role in modern intelligent transportation systems, enabling seamless information exchange among vehicles to enhance road safety, traffic efficiency, and overall driving experience. However, the secure transmission of sensitive data between vehicles remains a critical concern due to potential security threats and vulnerabilities. This research focused on investigating the security protocols that have been employed in vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems. A comprehensive review and analysis of relevant literature and research papers was conducted to gather information on existing V2V communication security protocols and techniques. The analysis encompassed key areas, including authentication mechanisms, encryption algorithms, key management protocols, and intrusion detection systems specifically applicable to V2V communication networks. Within the context of real-world V2V environments, this study delved into the challenges and limitations associated with implementing these protocols. The research aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the current V2V communication security protocols. Furthermore, based on the findings, this paper proposes improvements and recommendations to enhance the security measures of the V2V communication protocol. Ultimately, this research contributes to the development of more secure and reliable V2V communication systems, propelling the advancement of intelligent transportation technology.

