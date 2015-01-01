Abstract

We present a general approach to model the motion of a rigid body ground vehicle on a smooth nonplanar road surface. We generalise planar control-oriented models while preserving standard model states, inputs and outputs. We derive our approach from first principles, apply it to existing vehicle modelling approaches and test it through real-world experiments. We demonstrate that our approach improves upon the prediction accuracy of planar models.



Keywords: Vehicle dynamicsvehicle modelspredictive control

Language: en