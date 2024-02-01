SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nasrin S, Bunker J. Transp. Policy 2024; 149: 59-79.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tranpol.2024.02.001

Bangladesh needs to improve women's health, security, convenience, and financial independence, particularly regarding urban mobility. An inefficient and unaffordable urban transport system limits women's access to better job opportunities, hindering their personal growth. This study aims to achieve sustainable development in women's mobility. It attempts to identify the most preferred policy option among different hypothetical scenarios. The importance of different variables using a mixed-method approach is also analyzed.

DISCUSSION workshops and a hypothetical travel survey were conducted with low, middle, and high-income working and non-working women. The most preferred policy options were 'walk with the organized vendor,' 'living further away with better living standard,' 'subsidized public transport,' 'app-based private shuttle,' and then Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). Identifying these can help policymakers and transport planners to achieve sustainable transport options.


Artificial neural network model; Developing countries; Gender; Mobility; Public transport; Women

