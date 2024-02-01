|
Guan J, Du X, Zhang J, Maymin P, DeSoto E, Langer E, He Z. Transp. Policy 2024; 149: 211-221.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
|
Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are stepping into our daily life. The acceptance of AVs by people, especially private vehicle drivers (PVDs), would significantly influence the deployment of AVs and the future shape of our transportation. Trait mindfulness, characterized by novel distinction-drawing that results in being sensitive to the novelty, is an enduring mindset that may, though not certain, facilitate the acceptance of AVs. To provide an answer, a questionnaire survey was conducted and the 14-item Langer Mindfulness Scale is adopted to measure participants' trait mindfulness. A structural equation model is established based on the Technology Acceptance Model to explore the relationship between trait mindfulness and PVDs' AV acceptance.
Acceptance; Autonomous vehicles; Mindfulness; Social image; Technology acceptance model