SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vickerman R. Transp. Policy 2024; 149: 49-58.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tranpol.2024.02.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper reviews the basic issues involved in identifying and providing solutions to transport problems. The paper argues that solutions focusing solely on investment in capacity or second-best solutions to pricing such as road pricing and free public transport ignore the essential economic relationships involved in transport. The paper provides a critique of investment and pricing and argues for a more integrated approach in which optimal pricing is a core consideration in any investment decisions. This is seen as particularly important in a post Covid-19 world where many of the fundamental drivers of transport demand have changed, and public authorities face significant constraints on budgets whilst new pressures such as commitments to net zero in the face of global warming threats add additional pressures. The paper offers some thoughts on the principles involved in establishing a more suitable structure for dealing with the transport problem.


Language: en

Keywords

Covid-19 effects; Investment appraisal; Pricing; Transport policy; Wider economic effects

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print