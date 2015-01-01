Abstract

Generation Zs have become dominant in the urban areas of various metropolitan cities worldwide, including in developing countries such as Indonesia. Their number has been estimated to be more than one-quarter of the population, and it is expected that they will become the largest generation in the coming years. Their contribution to the number of trips in urban areas has been significant, making it important to examine their travel patterns. The aim of this study had been to investigate the travel patterns of Generation Zs in the urban areas of developing countries such as Indonesia, where public transportation systems are not yet adequate and urban mobility is dominated by private vehicles (motorcycles and cars). This study had explored the travel behavior of Generation Zs, specifically their trip chains and mileage. This study had attempted to fill the research gap in travel pattern analysis using a travel diary approach, which is usually conducted over a relatively short period. Typically, a travel diary survey is only conducted over a few days or weeks since the approach requires significant time and is costly, while it is also susceptible to reporting and transcription errors. By utilizing travel history data from Google Maps Timeline, this study had observed the movement history of 434 Generation-Z individuals aged 17-24 years for 153 days (from August to December 2022). This approach is considered an alternative or complement to the travel diary survey, which had been commonly used. In the analysis, we had also considered gender, financial ability, home location, and workplace or campus location to discover how many trips had been made and how far people had traveled for their daily activities, both on weekdays and weekends. There had been a total of 213,094 trips observed, 63% of which had been made by motorcycle, and 35% of which had been made by car. (The remainder had been via walking, cycling, and public transportation, at only 2% overall.) The results had shown that men had made more daily trip chains and had had higher mileage than women, both on weekdays and weekends. Overall, the number of daily trips made on weekdays had been higher than on weekends. However, the research had also found that the higher the financial ability of the Generation-Z individual, the more daily trips they had made, especially on weekends. Even those with financial ability above IDR 2.4 million (>USD 156.37) had made more daily trips on weekends than on weekdays. The regression analysis results had shown that gender and financial ability had significantly influenced daily trips and mileage. Home location and workplace or campus location had also impacted daily trips and mileage. In addition, the results of this study also fill the gap in previous research on the travel behavior of Generation Z. With the characteristics of the built environment that still lack adequate public transportation systems and the dominance of private vehicles in urban mobility, the research findings show significant differences with developed countries that already have adequate public transportation systems.

