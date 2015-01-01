|
Huang E, Yin Z, Broaddus A, Yan X. Travel Behav. Soc. 2024; 34: e100663.
Abstract
Shared e-scooters are quickly emerging in the U.S., presenting potential to enhance public transit by serving as a last-mile feeder mode. However, much is unknown about user preferences and travel behavior regarding e-scooter and transit integration. This study addresses this knowledge gap by conducting a travel behavior survey in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, California, both early adopters of dockless micromobility. We find that the last-mile problem deters transit use for about 70% of respondents, among whom over 60% have considered e-scooters for last-mile transit connections. However, this intention frequently did not translate into actual use due to a variety of barriers. We further developed ordinal and binary logit models to examine factors shaping intention and actual use of shared e-scooters as a last-mile solution.
Equity; Last-mile problem; Micromobility; Multimodal travel; Public transit; Shared mobility