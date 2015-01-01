Abstract

The built environment impacts multiple dimensions of travel behavior of urban residents. However, limited research has explicitly unveiled how these impacts vary between diverse socioeconomic groups, especially internal migrants versus locals, notwithstanding hundreds of millions of internal migrants are living in cities in developing countries. Hence, employing a large-scale travel behavior survey dataset collected in Xiamen (China) in 2015 and applying the propensity score matching method, this study comparatively examines the differentiations in responsiveness of such two groups to the built environment. The results demonstrate that (1) the effects of the built environment on travel behavior differ between internal migrants and locals in some dimensions (e.g., active travel frequency and duration); (2) the built environment has larger effects on all the travel dimensions of locals than on those of internal migrants, implying the existence of "transportation assimilation" and a temporal lag effect; (3) the internal migrants are less impacted by residential self-selection effects. These findings can enlighten decision-makers about more nuanced, targeted, and socially inclusive intervention strategies, thus effectively accommodating the travel demands of both locals and internal migrants.

Language: en