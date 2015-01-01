Abstract

Improving the walking distance of elderly people is important for improving their physical and mental health. Most studies to date have considered the global influence of the built environment on the walking distance of the elderly. In contrast, the uneven spatial distribution of slopes in mountainous cities, given the changing terrain, may lead to changes in the walking distance for the elderly. Therefore, in this study, we adopted data from a walking behavior survey of elderly people in Guiyang City, and analyzed the spatial heterogeneity of the influence of the objective built environment on walking distance for older adults using mixed geographically weighted regression models. The results showed that the built environment had significant local spatial differences on the walking distance of the elderly. Slope was significantly and negatively related to walking distance for the elderly; the population density, density of leisure and entertainment venues, and nearest bus station distance had a significant positive influence on walking distance; land use mix and road network density had local positive and negative effects on walking distance in space, respectively. The results of the study have important implications for mountainous city planning and the construction of an age-friendly environment.

Language: en