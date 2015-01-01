|
Vecchio G, Tiznado-Aitken I, Castillo B, Steiniger S. Transportation (Amst) 2024; 51(2): 689-715.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
In this paper, we test how different public transport policy scenarios score in terms of fairness for a specific population group, considering a more complex representation of mobility-related inequalities and the policy implications of transport justice. To do so, we assess potential accessibility to public transport in Santiago de Chile under different policy scenarios, focusing on older people as a group whose demographic and socioeconomic conditions can determine different forms of disadvantage. We compare alternative accessibility policies based on the expansion of the Metro infrastructure network or on reduced public transport fares, considering the interaction between the spatial availability and the affordability of public transport.
Accessibility; Affordability; Older people; Transport justice; Transport policy; Urban inequality