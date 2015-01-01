Abstract

This paper draws on social construction and broken window theories as theoretical frameworks to explain how LGBTQIA+ are victimized due to discrimination and nonacceptance in their communities. Homosexual groups face a high risk of violence, discrimination, and prejudice because of their sexual orientation. They are stigmatized for their perceived sexual and/or gender "deviance" and rejected by the "straight" members of society, leading to discrimination and violation. This discrimination often leads to homophobia, which can result in violent attacks such as "corrective rape," common assault, assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), and other crimes. Many people view homosexuality as a sickness, a sin, and even antihuman. The victimization of LGBTQIA+ is motivated by hate and intolerance toward their sexuality, leading to trauma, depression, isolation, and fear. This victimization has a significant impact on their lives, and many still live in fear, feeling unprotected. Consequently, many remain "in the closet" due to fear of victimization.

