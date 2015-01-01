Abstract

Traffic crashes are significant public health concern in Nigeria, particularly among young drivers. The study aims to explore the underlying pattern of risky driving behaviors and the associations with demographic factors among young drivers in Nigeria. A combined approach of Latent Class Analysis (LCA) and Association Rule Mining is applied to the dataset comprising responses from 684 young drivers who complete the "Behavior of Young Novice Drivers Scale" (BYND) questionnaires. The LCA identifies four distinct classes of drivers based on the risky behavior profiles: Reckless-Speedsters, Cautious Drivers, Distracted Multitaskers, and Emotion-impacted Drivers. Association rule mining further connects these driver classes to demographic and driving history variables, uncovering intriguing insights. Reckless-Speedsters predominantly consist of young males who engage in riskier driving behaviors, including exceeding speed limits and disregarding traffic rules. Conversely, Cautious Drivers, also predominantly young males, exhibit a safer driving profile marked by rule adherence and a notably lower crash rate. Distracted Multitaskers, sharing a demographic profile with Cautious Drivers, diverge significantly due to their higher crash involvement, hinting at a propensity for distracted driving practices. Lastly, Emotion-Impacted Drivers, primarily comprising young employed males, display behaviors influenced by emotions, shorter driving distances, and prior unsupervised driving experience. Most of the behaviors are attributed to inadequate traffic control, absence of traffic signs in most of the roads, preferential treatment, and lack of strict law enforcement in the country. The findings hold substantial implications for road safety interventions in Nigeria, urging targeted approaches to address the unique challenges presented by each driver class. With acknowledging the study limitations and advocating for future research in objective measures and emotion-behavior interactions, the comprehensive approach provides a robust foundation for enhancing road safety in the Nigerian context.

