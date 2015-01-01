Abstract

Social determinants of health (SDOH) influence patient outcomes and risk assessment. This study focuses on interpersonal violence, trauma outcomes, and SDOH. We hypothesized patients with lower SDOH experience worse trauma outcomes and present from higher-risk communities. Demographics, SDOH, and outcomes for patients admitted to surgical trauma suffering interpersonal violence were collected and analyzed. Home addresses were plotted, identifying areas of need compared with Area Deprivation Index (ADI). Only 18.8% of patients had documented SDOH, yielding small sample size. Analysis revealed no statistically significant associations (P <.05) between SDOH and trauma outcomes, including ICU length of stay and stress concern (P =.0804). Heat mapping revealed several hot spots across our catchment area, correlating with higher-ranked ADIs and increased deprivation. This study demonstrated SDOH can bring value in determining patient risk, emphasizing resource dedication to documenting these factors. Home addresses in conjunction with ADIs can ascertain areas for resource allocation within communities.

Language: en