Abstract

Electric scooter (ES)-related injuries are increasing but poorly described. Clinicians need more information to be prepared for these patients. We supposed two prevalent patterns of patients: mildly injured (predominant upper-limb injuries) and severely injured (predominant head trauma). This study aims to understand the frequency of ES-related injuries and patients' characteristics despite the heterogeneity of data currently available. A systematic review with a proportion meta-analysis was conducted on studies with a multidisciplinary description of ES-related injuries in adult patients (PROSPERO-ID: CRD42022341241). Articles from inception to April 2023 were identified in MEDLINE, Embase, and Cochrane's databases. The risk of bias was evaluated using ROBINS-I. Twenty-five observational studies with 5387 patients were included in the meta-analysis, depending on reported data. Upper-limb (31.8%) and head (19.5%) injuries are the most frequent (25/25 studies included). When injured while riding, 19.5% of patients are intoxicated with drugs/alcohol, and only 3.9% use a helmet, increasing the possibility of severe injuries. About 80% of patients are victims of spontaneous falls. Half of the patients self-present to the ED, and 69.4% of cases are discharged directly from the ED. Studies' limitations include an overall moderate risk of bias and high heterogeneity. Electric scooter-related accidents are commonly associated with upper-limb injuries but often involve the head. Spontaneous falls are the most common mechanism of injury, probably related to frequent substance abuse and helmet misuse. This hot topic is not adequately investigated due to a lack of data. A prospective registry could fill this gap.

