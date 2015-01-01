Abstract

Fragility hip fractures result from low energy mechanisms and are associated with morbidity and mortality, especially in the elderly. We examined outcomes 2 years before and after implementation of a fragility fracture program. The pathway involves emergency department clearance and admission by a medical service with orthopedic consultation. Demographics include age, gender, fracture location, injury severity score (ISS), and ASA. Outcomes include DVT/PE, mortality, disposition, non-operative rate, ICU admission, time to surgery (TTS), length of stay (LOS), and admission service. 777 patients were included (383 PRE/394 POS). POS patients were slightly younger. Trauma admission decreased and LOS and TTS increased. There were no other demographic or outcome differences. Although TTS increased, it remained under 48 hours. Length of stay increase was possibly a reflection of COVID-19. Decreased trauma admission demonstrates pathway adherence. Further studies need to be conducted to verify that quality care can be maintained after initiation of a hip fragility pathway.

