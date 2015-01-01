Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of hospitalizations following trauma nationwide, resulting in over 3 million admissions in 2020. This population is typically aged, and many are prescribed antithrombotic (AT) therapy. In this prospective study, we aimed to analyze fall history while assessing appropriateness of AT regimen relative to fall risk. Patients presenting following ground level fall (GLF) and meeting inclusion criteria during the study period were enrolled. Primary outcome was the relationship between AT therapy necessity (CHA(2)DS(2)-VASc) and fall risk (Morse Fall Risk). The cohort of 30 patients had an average age of 77. CHA(2)DS(2)-VASc and Morse Fall Risk showed a moderate-positive correlation (r = 0.47; P = 0.012); however, 17% of patients categorized as high fall risk had a <5% 1-year risk of VTE. This study demonstrates that risks of hemorrhage may outweigh thromboembolism prophylaxis in a significant number of patients and sheds light on the astonishing fall volume in this population.

