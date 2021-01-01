Abstract

BACKGROUND: Triage accuracy is essential for delivering effective trauma care, especially in the pediatric population where unique challenges exist. The purpose of this study was to investigate risk factors contributing to under-triage and over-triage in an urban pediatric trauma center.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included all trauma activations at an urban level 1 trauma center between January 1, 2021, and July 31, 2023 (patients <18 years old.) Patients who were under- or over-triaged were identified based on the level of trauma activation and injury severity score.



RESULTS: There were 1094 trauma activations included in this study. The rate of under-triage was 3.8% (n = 42) and over-triage was 13.6% (n = 149). Infants aged 0-1 years had the highest rate of under-triage (10.9%, n = 19, P <.001), while those aged 11-17 had the highest rate of over-triage (17.0%, n = 82, P =.003). Non-accidental trauma was the strongest risk factor for under-triage (OR 30.2 [6.4-142.8] P <.001). Penetrating mechanism was the strongest risk factor for over-triage (OR 12.2 [5.6-26.2] P <.001).



DISCUSSION: This study reveals the complexity of trauma triage in the pediatric population. We identified key predictive factors, such as age, comorbidities, and mechanism of injury, that can be used to refine triage practices and improve the care of pediatric trauma patients.

