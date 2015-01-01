Abstract

Intimate partner violence against women (IPV) has devastating effects on the healthcare and well-being of women and their children. Physical, psychological, and social consequences, a worse perception of their own health, and loss of quality of life are well-documented, while aftereffects persist in time even after the end of abuse. Psychological consequences of abuse last longer and are more serious. IPV also affects sons and daughters, disabled people, family, and the attacker himself. Many health problems, both physical and mental, that lead women to go to healthcare services in search of help have an origin in the violence they experience. Treatment of the symptoms without awareness of its relation to such violence favours medicalization, iatrogenesis, and chronification. Psychological violence poses a threat that is invisible, subtle, cumulative, and difficult to detect; it is, however, the most destructive.



===



La violencia contra la mujer por la pareja (VPM) tiene efectos devastadores en la salud y bienestar en la vida de las mujeres y de sus hijos e hijas. Sus consecuencias físicas, psicológicas, sociales, la peor percepción de su estado de salud y la pérdida en calidad de vida están ampliamente documentadas. Además, las secuelas persisten en el tiempo, incluso tras el cese del maltrato. Las consecuencias psicológicas de la VPM son las más duraderas y graves. Esta violencia afecta también a los hijos e hijas, a personas dependientes a su cargo, a la familia y al agresor.



Muchos malestares y problemas de salud física y mental por los que estas mujeres acuden a los servicios sanitarios en busca de ayuda se originan en la violencia sufrida. Tratar los síntomas sin hacerlas conscientes de su relación con la VPM favorece la medicalización, la yatrogenia y la cronificación.



La violencia psicológica supone una amenaza invisibilizada, sutil, acumulativa, difícil de detectar y, sin embargo, es la más destructiva.

