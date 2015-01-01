|
Tourné García M, Herrero Velázquez S, Garriga Puerto A. Aten. Primaria 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Sociedad Espanola de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria, Publisher Elsevier España)
38538482
Intimate partner violence against women (IPV) has devastating effects on the healthcare and well-being of women and their children. Physical, psychological, and social consequences, a worse perception of their own health, and loss of quality of life are well-documented, while aftereffects persist in time even after the end of abuse. Psychological consequences of abuse last longer and are more serious. IPV also affects sons and daughters, disabled people, family, and the attacker himself. Many health problems, both physical and mental, that lead women to go to healthcare services in search of help have an origin in the violence they experience. Treatment of the symptoms without awareness of its relation to such violence favours medicalization, iatrogenesis, and chronification. Psychological violence poses a threat that is invisible, subtle, cumulative, and difficult to detect; it is, however, the most destructive.
Language: es
Biopsychosocial distress and violence; Consecuencias de la violencia de género en la salud de las mujeres; Consecuencias de la violencia de género en la salud de los menores; Consequences of gender violence on the health of minors; Consequences of gender violence on women's health; Intimate partner violence against women; Malestar biopsicosocial y violencia; Psychological violence; Violencia contra la mujer por la pareja; Violencia psicológica