Abstract

With the development of intelligent vehicle technology, the probability of road traffic accidents occurring has been effectively reduced to a certain extent. However, there is still insufficient research on head injuries in human vehicle collisions, making it impossible to effectively predict pedestrian head injuries in accidents. To study the efficacy of a combined active and passive safety system on pedestrian head protection through the combined effect of the exterior airbag and the braking control systems of an intelligent vehicle, a "vehicle-pedestrian" interaction system is constructed in this study and is verified by real collision cases. On this basis, a combined active and passive system database is developed to analyze the cross-influence of the engine hood airbag and the vehicle braking curve parameters on pedestrian HIC (head injury criterion). Meanwhile, a hierarchy design strategy for a combined active and passive system is proposed, and a rapid prediction of HIC is achieved via the establishment of a fitting equation for each grading. The results show that the exterior airbag can effectively protect the pedestrian's head, prevent the collision between the pedestrian's head and the vehicle front structure, and reduce the HIC. The braking parameter H(2) is significantly correlated with head injury, and when H(2) is less than 1.8, the HIC value is less than 1000 in nearly 90% of cases. The hierarchy design strategy and HIC prediction method of the combined active and passive system proposed in this paper can provide a theoretical basis for rapid selection and parameter design.

