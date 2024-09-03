Abstract

Nighttime object detection is challenging due to dim, uneven lighting. The IIHS research conducted in 2022 shows that pedestrian anti-collision systems are less effective at night. Common solutions utilize costly sensors, such as thermal imaging and LiDAR, aiming for highly accurate detection. Conversely, this study employs a low-cost 2D image approach to address the problem by drawing inspiration from biological dark adaptation mechanisms, simulating functions like pupils and photoreceptor cells. Instead of relying on extensive machine learning with day-to-night image conversions, it focuses on image fusion and gamma correction to train deep neural networks for dark adaptation. This research also involves creating a simulated environment ranging from 0 lux to high brightness, testing the limits of object detection, and offering a high dynamic range testing method.



RESULTS indicate that the dark adaptation model developed in this study improves the mean average precision (mAP) by 1.5-6% compared to traditional models. Our model is capable of functioning in both twilight and night, showcasing academic novelty. Future developments could include using virtual light in specific image areas or integrating with smart car lighting to enhance detection accuracy, thereby improving safety for pedestrians and drivers.

