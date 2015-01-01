|
Citation
|
Hu Y, Yang Y, He Z, Wang D, Xu F, Zhu X, Wang K. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e224.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38532347
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma is a pivotal risk factor for adolescent depression. While the association between childhood trauma and depression is well-established, the mediating role of self-concept has not been acknowledged. Specifically, limited attention has been paid to how childhood maltreatment impacts adolescent depression through physical and social self-concept, both in clinical and community samples. This study aims to investigate how distinct and cumulative childhood trauma affects adolescent depression, as well as the potential mediating role of self-concept in their relationships.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Adverse Childhood Experiences; *Child Abuse; Adolescent; Adolescent depression; Chain mediation; Child; Childhood trauma; Depression; Humans; Male; Negotiating; Risk Factors; Self Concept; Self-concept