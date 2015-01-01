Abstract

PURPOSE: Conceptualizing adolescent NSSI and emotional symptoms as a system of causal elements could provide valuable insights into the development of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescent. This study aimed to explore the intricate relationship between NSSI, depressive symptoms, and anxious symptoms in adolescents, identifying key symptoms to establish a theoretical foundation for targeted and effective interventions addressing NSSI behaviors in this population.



METHODS: A total of 412 adolescents with NSSI behaviors were selected from outpatients. Generalized anxious disorder scale (GAD-7) and patient health questionnaire (PHQ-9) were employed to measure anxious symptoms and depressive symptoms, respectively. The adolescent non-suicidal self-injury assessment questionnaire (ANSSIAQ) was used to evaluate NSSI of adolescent. Using network analysis, the NSSI、depressive symptoms and anxious symptoms network were constructed to identify the most central symptoms and the bridge symptoms within the networks.



RESULTS: The findings revealed that the NSSI functional nodes "coping with sadness and disappointment" and "relieving stress or anxious" exhibited the strongest correlation, with a regularized partial correlation coefficient was 0.401. The symptoms "having a desire to harm oneself and unable to stop" and the node "depressive symptoms" had the highest strength centrality in the network, and their strength centrality indices were 1.267 and 1.263, respectively. The bridge nodes were "having a desire to harm oneself and unable to stop" and "expressing one's despair and hopelessness", with expected impact indices of 0.389 and 0.396, respectively.



CONCLUSION: In adolescents, the network revealed a closer connection between NSSI and depressive symptoms. "The desire to not stop hurting oneself" is not only broadly connected to other nodes but also could activate other nodes to maintain NSSI behavior. In light of these findings, precise targets for pharmacological treatment, psychotherapy, physical therapy, etc., are identified for adolescents with NSSI. Targeting this specific aspect in interventions may contribute to preventing and reducing NSSI behavior in adolescents.

