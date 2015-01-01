SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mwakawanga DL, Massae AF, Kohli N, Lukumay GG, Rohloff CT, Mushy SE, Mgopa LR, Mkoka DA, Mkonyi E, Trent M, Ross MW, Rosser BRS, Connor J. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e198.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12905-024-03034-x

PMID

38532377

PMCID

PMC10964618

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) is tied to one of the most conservative cultures in the Mediterranean and Sub-Saharan Africa. More than 200 million girls and women in 30 African, Asian and the middle Eastern countries have undergone FGM/C. However, healthcare professionals are not adequately trained to prevent and manage FGM/C-related complications including sexual health problems. This study aimed to assess the need and acceptability of a curriculum to train nursing and medical students in the sexual healthcare of clients with FGM/C in Tanzania.

METHODS: We used a descriptive and cross sectional study design to collect and analyse information from 271 medical and 137 nursing students in Tanzania. A Qualtrics online survey was used to obtain quantitative data on training interest, previous training received, and the curriculum delivery method. Open-ended questions were used to explore their insights on significance to obtain the necessary competencies to treat and prevent FGM/C. Descriptive statistics were used to analyze quantitative data while qualitative data were analyzed using a thematic approach.

RESULTS: Almost half of the participants reported they had little to no training in sexual healthcare for women with FGM/C (47%). In all, 82.4% reported the training to be acceptable. Following thematic analysis of open-ended questions, participants expressed a desire to improve their competencies to meet the current and future sexual and psychological health needs of women and girls who have undergone FGM/C.

CONCLUSION: It is a necessary and acceptable to develop a curriculum to train healthcare students to diagnose, treat and prevent sexual health complications related to FGM/C. In our study, designing a culturally sensitive curriculum and its delivery method, that includes practical sessions with simulated patients, was considered the most beneficial and favorable.


Language: en

Keywords

*Circumcision, Female/psychology; *Students, Medical; Cross-Sectional Studies; Curriculum; Delivery of Health Care; Female; Female genital cutting; Healthcare professionals; Humans; Mutilation; Sexual health; Tanzania

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print