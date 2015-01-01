Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health services are available for young people involved with the criminal justice system. However, they have unmet mental health needs after the expiration of criminal justice supervision.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence rate and identify predictors of psychiatric hospitalisations within 24 months after the expiration of criminal justice supervision among young people involved with the New South Wales (NSW) criminal justice system.



METHODS: Retrospective data from 1556 individuals aged 14-22 years who participated in four surveys of justice-involved young people in NSW were harmonised and linked to four NSW data collections. We calculated the incidence rates of psychiatric hospitalisations within 24 months postsupervision and identified predictors of these hospitalisations using a competing risks regression analysis.



RESULTS: Within 24 months postsupervision, 11.4% had a psychiatric hospitalisation compared with 3.5% during supervision. 20.7% of those admitted had a known history of mental illness and engaged with community-based and outpatient mental health services postsupervision. Predictors of psychiatric hospitalisations were: female sex (adjusted subdistribution HR (asHR) 1.84, 95% CI 1.24 to 2.73); previous incarceration (highest asHR for ≥4 episodes 1.67, 95% CI 1.01 to 2.78); head injury (asHR 1.63, 95% CI 1.20 to 2.21); personality disorder (asHR 3.66, 95% CI 2.06 to 6.48) and alcohol and substance use disorder (asHR 1.89, 95% CI 1.29 to 2.77).



CONCLUSION: Justice-involved youth have higher rates of psychiatric admissions after criminal justice supervision. Engagement with mental health services postsupervision is important in addressing emerging or persisting mental health needs.

Language: en