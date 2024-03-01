Abstract

AIM: To collect data on self-harm burn patients at a national level in Finland and analyze patient characteristics. MATERIAL AND METHODS: First, we went through The National Care Register for Health Care (Hilmo) records from 2011 to 2015 to find all patients in Finland with both burn and self-harm ICD10 codes. Then we investigated the medical records of all patients treated at the National Burn Centre (NBC) in Helsinki in the period 2011-2020. Patients admitted to the hospital because of self-harm burn injuries were compared to those without self-harm injuries. Patients below 18 years old were excluded.



RESULTS: The Hilmo register consisted of a total of 3391 adult burn patients admitted to any healthcare unit during the study period. Compared with non-self-harm patients, self-harm patients (N = 82) had lower mean age (41 years vs 54 years, p < 0.001) and longer hospitalization (18 days vs. 6 days, p < 0.05). Two-thirds of the self-harm patients (N = 38) admitted to the NBC in the period 2011-2020 had a pre-burn history of psychiatric care (66%) and one-third of them had a previous record of self-harm or suicide attempt. Men had more severe burns than women (mean TBSA 46% vs. 14%, p < 0.05), and seven of them died during the first 48 h of care, but this was not the case for any female patient.



CONCLUSIONS: Self-harm burn patients were younger and had longer hospitalization at all care levels than other burn patients. Based on medical records of hospitalized self-harm burn patients, we found clear gender differences in the severity of the burn injury and in mortality, with men suffering more severe injuries, in some cases leading to death. Recognizing high-risk patients pre-burn could have a strong preventive impact.

