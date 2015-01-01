Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to detail the implementation of fall prevention initiatives through emergency medical services (EMS) and associated outcomes.



METHODS: Paramedics with MedStar Mobile Healthcare utilized the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) fall prevention model to screen and direct intervention through 9-1-1 emergency response, High Utilization Group (HUG), and 30-day Hospital Readmission Avoidance (HRA) programs. Outcomes from 9-1-1 calls measured the number of older adults screened for falls and identified risk factors. The HUG and HRA programs measured change in quality of life with EuroQol-5D, referral service utilization, falls, emergent healthcare utilization, and hospital readmission data. Analysis included costs associated with reduced healthcare usage.



RESULTS: Emergency paramedics provided fall risk screening for 50.5% (n=45,090) of adults aged 65 and older and 59.3% were at risk of falls, with 48.1% taking medications known to increase the risk of falls. Services provided through the HUG and HRA programs, along with additional needed referral services, resulted in a 37.2% reduction in fall-related 9-1-1 calls and a 29.5% increase in overall health status related to quality of life. Analysis of the HUG program revealed potential savings of over $1 million with a per-patient enrolled savings of $19,053. The HRA program demonstrated a 16.4% hospital readmission rate, in comparison to a regional average of 30.2%, and a cost-savings of $4.95 million or $15,618 per enrolled patient.



CONCLUSION: Implementation of the STEADI model into EMS services provides an effective and cost-saving model for addressing fall prevention for older adults, provides meaningful and impactful improvement for older adults, and could serve as a model for other EMS programs.

