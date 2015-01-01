Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study is to evaluate any changes to hand trauma in the past three decades and through the COVID-19 pandemic. We hypothesized that improved consumer safety regulations, changes in access to care, and the impact of a global pandemic, among other variables, have significantly influenced the mechanisms and treatment of hand injuries between the 1980s, 2010s (pre-COVID-19), and 2020s (post-COVID-19).



METHODS: A retrospective single-center review was performed at the only level I trauma center in Mississippi, identifying all hand trauma consultations between 2012-2019 and 2020-2021, compared to aggregated data from 1989.



RESULTS: Car accidents, gunshots, saw injuries, door injuries, and falls increased in 2012-2019 and 2020-2021 compared to 1989, whereas knife injuries, glass injuries, industrial injuries, and burns decreased. Crush injuries, de-gloving injuries, and lacerations with irregular edges were increased in recent cohorts, corresponding with increased amputations and tissue loss. Skin and subcutaneous injuries decreased in modern cohorts, corresponding with a decreased ability for primary skin repair and the need for more flaps. Additionally, while hospitalizations have increased, patients have improved follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: The nature of hand trauma has changed significantly over the past three decades. Increased numbers of cars and greater access to firearms might have led to increased rates of high-energy trauma, whereas burn and industrial injuries have decreased, potentially secondary to improved safety efforts. Despite increased overall hand trauma, time to treatment and follow-up have improved. Through this study, we can be more cognizant of the evolution of hand trauma in the modern era. This can allow improved access to care and further refine management to optimize functionality for hand injuries.

Language: en