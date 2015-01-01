Abstract

Limited analyses based on national samples have assessed whether early attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms predict later internalizing and externalizing symptoms in youth and the influence of sex and pubertal timing on subsequent psychiatric symptoms. This study analyzed data (n = 2818) from the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program national cohort. Analyses used data from early childhood (mean age = 5.3 years) utilizing parent-reported ADHD symptoms to predict rates of internalizing and externalizing symptoms from late childhood/adolescence (mean age = 11.9 years). Within a subsample age at peak height velocity (APHV) acted as a proxy to assess pubertal timing from early childhood (mean age = 5.4 years) to adolescence (mean age = 12.3 years). Early-childhood ADHD symptoms predicted later psychiatric symptoms, including anxiety, depression, aggressive behavior, conduct problems, oppositional defiant disorder, and rule-breaking behavior. Earlier APHV was associated with increased Conduct Disorder symptoms from late childhood to adolescence for females only. A stronger relation between ADHD symptoms and later aggression was observed in females with earlier APHV, whereas this same pattern with aggression, conduct problems and depression was observed in males with later APHV. Clinicians should consider that both young girls and boys with elevated ADHD symptoms, particularly with off-set pubertal timing, may be at risk for later psychiatric symptoms.

Language: en