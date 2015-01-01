|
Citation
|
Crawford J, Jones A, Rose A, Cooke R. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 258: e111273.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38537432
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Fear of Missing Out (FoMO), which is often experienced over missing opportunities for social gains associated with drinking, has been linked to heavy episodic drinking and experiencing negative consequences. The UK Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related lockdown provided a unique context to study FoMO's ability to predict of alcohol consumption. The aim of the current study was to test if FoMO predicted alcohol consumption during a time of social restrictions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Drinking intentions. COVID-19; Ecological momentary assessment; Fear of missing out; FoMO