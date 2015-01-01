|
Ahmed Pihlgren S, Johansson L, Holmes EA, Kanstrup M. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2328956.
38533843
Abstract
Background: Many healthcare workers (HCWs) endured psychologically traumatic events at work during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. For some, these events are re-experienced as unwanted, recurrent, and distressing intrusive memories. Simple psychological support measures are needed to reduce such symptoms of post-traumatic stress in this population. A novel intervention to target intrusive memories, called an imagery-competing task intervention (ICTI), has been developed from the laboratory. The intervention includes a brief memory reminder cue, then a visuospatial task (Tetris® gameplay using mental rotation instructions for approximately 20 min) thought to interfere with the traumatic memory image and reduce its intrusiveness. The intervention has been adapted and evaluated in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) with Swedish HCWs (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04460014).
Keywords
*COVID-19; *Psychological Trauma; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; análisis fenomenológico interpretativo; Cognition; COVID-19; digital intervention; estudio cualitativo; experiencias vividas; Health Personnel; healthcare staff; Humans; interpretative phenomenological analysis; intervención digital; intrusive memories; lived experiences; personal sanitario; qualitative study; recuerdos intrusivos; trauma