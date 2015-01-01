|
Citation
|
Guo X, Wang L, Li Z, Feng Z, Lu L, Jiang L, Zhao L. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1305746.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38532971
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) has become a significant public health issue, especially prevalent among adolescents. The complexity and multifactorial nature of NSSI necessitate a comprehensive understanding of its underlying causal factors. This research leverages the causal discovery methodology to explore these causal associations in children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Self-Injurious Behavior; Adolescent; Anxiety; Anxiety Disorders; artificial intelligence; causal discovery; Child; COVID-19; Family Relations; Humans; mental health; NSSI; risk factors; Risk Factors