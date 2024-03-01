Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates have been high in several health-care professions. Suicide rates were described in physicians, dentists, veterinarians, psychologists, pharmacists, nurses, as well as theologians, other graduates and the general population in Norway.



METHODS: Data on educational attainment were linked to data on suicide and all-cause mortality from 1980 to 2021. Suicide rates were reported per 100,000 person-years. The total number of person-years included in the study was 66.4 and 67.2 million for males and females, respectively.



RESULTS: Between 1980 and 2021, male veterinarians (35.9, 95 % CI 19.3-52.4), physicians (25.7, 21.3-30.2) and nurses (22.2, 16.6-27.7) had higher suicide rates compared others with higher education (11.7, 10.7-12.7). For females, this was the case for psychologists (15.0, 8.2-21.7) and nurses (9.3, 8.3-10.3), vs. others with higher education (5.1, 4.2-6.0). Suicide rates declined over the four decades for most groups. For physicians, suicide rates declined and approached the suicide rate of others with higher education. Suicide rates among physicians increased with age, with physicians over 60 years having twice as high suicide rates compared to others with higher education. LIMITATIONS: The study included only educational status, not current occupation or employment status. This is a descriptive study, with some known risk factors for suicide not accounted for.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide rates for physicians declined over time, but not for nurses. From 2010 to 2021, nurses of both genders was the only group with higher suicide rates compared to other graduates. The increased suicide rates among veterinarians, nurses, female psychologists and elderly physicians are concerning.

