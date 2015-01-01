Abstract

AIM: To understand the factors that contribute to the risk of suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (sexual minorities) youth.



BACKGROUND: The increase in the likelihood of suicide has made it an urgent issue in public health, particularly among young people, where it now ranks as the fourth leading cause of death. This issue becomes even more significant when focusing on sexual minorities.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was performed in targeted young individuals (15-29 years). Several variables were assessed, including suicide risk, self-esteem, presence and severity of depressive symptoms, perceived social support and self-reported levels of anxiety and depression.



RESULTS: Statistically significant disparities were observed in suicide risk, presence of depressive symptoms and self-reported levels of anxiety and depression, all of which were more pronounced in sexual minority youth compared to heterosexual cisgender individuals. Likewise, statistically significant differences were noted concerning self-esteem and family support, both of which were lower in sexual minority youth.



CONCLUSION: This study has identified risk factors, such as anxiety, depression and limited social support, as well as protective factors, like higher self-esteem and self-concept. Understanding and addressing all these factors are essential in reducing the elevated rates of suicide among sexual minority youth. Consequently, evidence-based interventions such as Gender and Sexuality Alliances, which empower and create safe spaces for sexual minority youth, possess substantial potential for effectively addressing this issue. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION: Given sexual minorities vulnerability, healthcare pros, especially nurses, must grasp suicide risk factors. They can help by educating, offering care, assessing risk and fighting stigma. This guarantees safety and access to mental health services for at-risk individuals from sexual minorities. REPORTING METHOD: The reporting follows the STROBE checklist. PATIENT CONTRIBUTION: People who were invited to participate voluntarily completed a range of questionnaires.

