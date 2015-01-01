Abstract

BACKGROUND: University attendance represents a transition period for students that often coincides with the emergence of mental health and substance use challenges. Digital interventions have been identified as a promising means of supporting students due to their scalability, adaptability, and acceptability. Minder is a mental health and substance use mobile app that was codeveloped with university students.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to examine the effectiveness of the Minder mobile app in improving mental health and substance use outcomes in a general population of university students.



METHODS: A 2-arm, parallel-assignment, single-blinded, 30-day randomized controlled trial was used to evaluate Minder using intention-to-treat analysis. In total, 1489 participants were recruited and randomly assigned to the intervention (n=743, 49.9%) or waitlist control (n=746, 50.1%) condition. The Minder app delivers evidence-based content through an automated chatbot and connects participants with services and university social groups. Participants are also assigned a trained peer coach to support them. The primary outcomes were measured through in-app self-assessments and included changes in general anxiety symptomology, depressive symptomology, and alcohol consumption risk measured using the 7-item General Anxiety Disorder scale, 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire, and US Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test-Consumption Scale, respectively, from baseline to 30-day follow-up. Secondary outcomes included measures related to changes in the frequency of substance use (cannabis, alcohol, opioids, and nonmedical stimulants) and mental well-being. Generalized linear mixed-effects models were used to examine each outcome.



RESULTS: In total, 79.3% (589/743) of participants in the intervention group and 83% (619/746) of participants in the control group completed the follow-up survey. The intervention group had significantly greater average reductions in anxiety symptoms measured using the 7-item General Anxiety Disorder scale (adjusted group mean difference=-0.85, 95% CI -1.27 to -0.42; P<.001; Cohen d=-0.17) and depressive symptoms measured using the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire (adjusted group mean difference=-0.63, 95% CI -1.08 to -0.17; P=.007; Cohen d=-0.11). A reduction in the US Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test-Consumption Scale score among intervention participants was also observed, but it was not significant (P=.23). Statistically significant differences in favor of the intervention group were found for mental well-being and reductions in the frequency of cannabis use and typical number of drinks consumed. A total of 77.1% (573/743) of participants in the intervention group accessed at least 1 app component during the study period.



CONCLUSIONS: In a general population sample of university students, the Minder app was effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, with provisional support for increasing mental well-being and reducing the frequency of cannabis and alcohol use. These findings highlight the potential ability of e-tools focused on prevention and early intervention to be integrated into existing university systems to support students' needs. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05606601; https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05606601. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): RR2-10.2196/49364.

