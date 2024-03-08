Abstract

PURPOSE: Research shows strong associations between intimate partner violence (IPV) among women and suicidal ideation but this topic is understudied among immigrant women in abusive relationships in the United States. Empowerment may play a significant role in protecting abused immigrant women from suicidal ideation but has not been studied with quantitative data.



METHOD: The current study used convenience sampling. Immigrant women who experienced IPV were asked about IPV severity, empowerment, and where they were born. Bivariate associations among variables were assessed; empowerment was tested as a moderator of the relationship between IPV and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: The sample comprised 293 immigrant women, with 62.8% reporting suicidal ideation with a significantly greater proportion of women from South America than elsewhere reporting suicidal ideation. Empowerment buffered the effect of IPV on suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Prevalence of suicidal ideation among immigrant women experiencing IPV is concerning. Severity of IPV, region of the world where women were born, and empowerment were all related to suicidal ideation, showing directions for future research. Empowerment nursing interventions are needed to address IPV and resulting mental health problems among immigrant women. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

