Payton IK, Starkweather AR, Canidate SS, Westmoreland DA, Lyon DE. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38537109
PURPOSE: Psychosocial distress negatively impacts coping and adaptation among young men (aged 18 to 44 years) who have sex with men (YMSM) with, or at risk of acquiring, HIV. However, the stressors and risky behaviors associated with psychosocial distress that impair viral suppression have not been clearly explicated. The current scoping review was conducted to explore the extant literature and identify research gaps.
