Awaad R, Midani M, Ali T, Sifat MS, Albatnuni M. J. Relig. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10943-024-02032-5

38532031

Research indicates that the suicide attempt rate among American Muslims is at least twice the rate of the national US average and follows a different trend of suicide behavior compared to other groups. Religious leaders, such as Imams, are commonly sought out for support, but many lack training in mental health crisis management. The Stanford Muslim Mental Health and Islamic Psychology Lab created the Muslim Community Suicide Response Manual and its accompanying training modules to address this issue. This paper describes the creation, evolution, and future directions of the Suicide Response Training from an Islamic perspective to reduce suicide risk in Muslim communities.


Community-based approach; Crisis response; Imam; Islam; Muslim populations; Psychoeducation; Suicide; Train-the-trainers; Training

